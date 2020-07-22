Viện Khoa học Pháp lý và Kinh doanh quốc tế Thông báo chiêu sinh: Chương trình đào tạo luật kinh doanh Quốc tế

Viện Khoa học pháp lý kinh doanh Quốc tế (IBLA) thông báo chiêu sinh chương trình đào tạo Luật kinh doanh quốc tế.

Đây là chương trình học theo giáo trình Cao học Luật kinh doanh quốc tế của Hoa Kỳ.

I. MỤC TIÊU CHƯƠNG TRÌNH :

– Bồi dưỡng nâng cao trình độ luật và tiếng Anh với luật sư nước ngoài về pháp lý quốc tế.

– Cung cấp kiến thức về đặc tính pháp lý và bản chất của Luật thương mại quốc tế.

– Giúp phát triển kỹ năng thương lượng, đàm phán, soạn thảo hợp đồng và giải quyết tranh chấp trong kinh doanh quốc tế.

II. NỘI DUNG CHƯƠNG TRÌNH

Bao gồm 8 chuyên đề. Thời gian học 18 tháng.

1. The International Legal System.

• Introduction

• Sources of International Law

• The World’s Major Legal Systems

• The United Nations

• The International Court of justice

• Other International Organizations

2.Introduction to Global business.

• WTO

• The WTO Agreements

• GATT’s Major Principles

• Global Business

• Strategies for Penetrating Global Markets

• Expropriation

• Political violence against people

3. International contracts.

• Introduction

• Sources of Contract Law

• American Contract Law

• Contracts for the International Sale of Goods

• Formation of the Contract

• Performance of the contract

• Excuses for nonperformance

• Remedies for breach of Contract

4. Dispute resolution.

• Litigation

• Jurisdiction

• Where to Litigate

• What Law governs

• Anticipating Legal Disputes

• The Arbitration Alternative.

5.The North American Free Trade Agreement

• Introduction

• Goals and reservations

• Ratification

• Trade in goods

• Trade in services

• Special guidelines

• Dispute resolution

• Exceptions and safeguards

6.Competition Law.

• Introduction

• Procedural Issues

• Extraterritorial reach of Antitrust

• The Sherman Act

• The Clayton Act

• The Robinson – Patman Act

• The European Community Competition Law

• Global cooperation in Antitrust

7.Customs Law.

• Introduction

• The Entry Process

• Assessment of Duties

• Classification

• Valuation

8.The European Community

• Introduction

• The New Europe

• The Political Institutions

• Legal Measures in the EC

• The Legislation Process

• The Judicial Institutions

Chứng nhận hoàn thành khóa học do Viện khoa học pháp lý và kinh doanh quốc tế ( IBLA) cấp.

Địa điểm học: Viện IBLA 226 Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 7, Quận 3, TP.HCM

Tell : ( 028 ) 39326606

Hotline : 0392.884.955/ 058.6589575 ( cô Kim Chi )

Email : info@ibla.org.vn

Website : www.ibla.org.vn

III. CÁCH THỨC ĐĂNG KÝ Đăng ký trực tiếp tại văn phòng viện IBLA số 226 Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 7, Quận 3 , Tp. HCM Đăng ký và nộp học phí qua tài khoản ngân hàng: • Chủ tài khoản: Viện Khoa học Pháp lý và Kinh doanh Quốc tế • Số TKNH: 200014851093250 Tại Ngân hàng Xuất Nhập Khẩu VN ( Eximbank ) – Sở giao dịch 1, Tp.HCM.

PV